Nov 25 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

* Approved NCDs issue aggregating to INR 1.75 billion on private placement basis. Source text: [Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held on November 25, 2016 approved and allotted 1750 Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures(NCDs) of face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- (Rs. Ten Lakh only) each, aggregating to Rs. 175 crore on private placement basis]