Nov 25 Vericel Corp :
* Vericel - distribution, services agreement with Sartin's
Vital Care., D/B/A Sartin's Vital Care, Burnham's Vital Care,
L.L.C., D/B/A Burnham's Vital Care
* Vericel - Agreement covers services to certain payers
previously provided by Dohmen Life Science Services as per April
5 agreement by & between DLSS & co
* Vericel Corp- initial term of distribution and services
agreement shall end on April 1, 2019 - SEC filing
* Subject to approval by DLSS, company and Vitalcare may
transfer additional payers to agreement
* Vericel - agreement for provision of data reporting
services, to purchase, bill and collect from certain payers for
Carticel
* Vericel Corp - on November 19, 2016, company entered into
a fourth amendment to services agreement dated April 5, 2016
* Vericel - fourth amendment amends exclusivity of services
agreement to allow co to contract with Vitalcare to provide data
reporting services to co
* In addition, company may terminate agreement for any or no
reason upon 60 days' written notice to Vitalcare
