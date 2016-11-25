BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Nov 25 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd :
* Group entered into financial leasing and factoring framework agreement 2016 with Weigao Holding Group
* Renewed and entered into framework agreements 2016 with weigao holding group for a further term of two years
* Agreement for further term of two years commencing from 1 january 2017 and expiring on 31 december 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.