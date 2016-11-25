BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Nov 25 Grand Parade Investments Ltd :
* Update relating to proposed acquisition by GPI of shares in Spur Corporation Limited, withdrawal of cautionary
* Proposed transaction will no longer proceed as co have been advised that certain shareholders will not be supporting proposed transaction
* GPI remains a committed shareholder of Spur and will continue to seek opportunities to work with spur to further enhance this relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: