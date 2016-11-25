Nov 25 Virscend Education Co Ltd
* On 15 november 2016, Sichuan Derui and Xinhua Winshare
entered into school sponsor's interest transfer agreement
* Sichuan derui agreed to purchase 24.3% of school sponsor's
interest in university at cash consideration of rmb260.25
million
* Tibet Huatai, Sichuan Derui, University and registered
shareholders entered into school sponsor's interest arrangement
agreement
* Existing structured contracts with respect to increase in
school sponsors' interest held by sichuan derui
* Pursuant to existing structured contracts tibet huatai
shall pay to sichuan derui a sum equals to total consideration
payable by sichuan derui to xinhua winshare
