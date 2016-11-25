BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
Nov 25 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc
* Intellipharmaceutics submits new drug application for Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain
* Intellipharmaceutics International - Has identified potential manufacturing partners; currently evaluating manufacturing options for Rexista in U.S.
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE