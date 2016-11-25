Nov 25 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics submits new drug application for Rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain

* Intellipharmaceutics International - Has identified potential manufacturing partners; currently evaluating manufacturing options for Rexista in U.S.