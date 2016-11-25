BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Talex SA :
* Signs a 6.6 million zloty ($1.58 million) net deal with Bank Zachodni WBK in Wroclaw for delivery of IT solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1771 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.