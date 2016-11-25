BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Macrocure Ltd
* Macrocure- Delayed scheduled date for its previously-announced special general meeting of shareholders to Monday, Dec 19 at 3:00 p.m., Israel time
* Macrocure Ltd says it has delayed meeting date in order to provide more time for its shareholders to receive and review proxy materials for meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: