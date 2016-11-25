UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Nov 25 Tata Steel Ltd
* Tata Steel Ltd says to convene EGM for removal of C. P. Mistry as director of the company
* Tata Steel Ltd says to convene EGM for removal of Nusli N. Wadia as director of the company
* Tata Steel Ltd says EGM to be held on Dec 21 Source text - (bit.ly/2fZl7Cm) Further company coverage:
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)