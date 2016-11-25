Nov 25 Tata Steel Ltd

* Tata Steel Ltd says to convene EGM for removal of C. P. Mistry as director of the company

* Tata Steel Ltd says to convene EGM for removal of Nusli N. Wadia as director of the company

* Tata Steel Ltd says EGM to be held on Dec 21 Source text - (bit.ly/2fZl7Cm)