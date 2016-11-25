Nov 25 Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd

* Total capital commitment to partnership amounts to rmb1.35 billion

* Sunshine 100 group,unit of co, entered into partnership agreement with zhongtou lianghua and zhongrong trust to form partnership

* Partnership is not allowed to make any public offering or issue fund in any way, to raise any debt or to provide any guarantee

* Sunshine 100 group will contribute rmb400 million to the partnership