BRIEF-India's Gokaldas Exports March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 114.4 million rupees versus 407.7 million rupees year ago
Nov 25 Internity SA :
* Decides to merge with Internity Polska Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group announces commencement of cash tender offers for its 7.45% senior notes due 2038 and 6.82% senior notes due 2018