BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
Nov 25 Analytixinsight Inc :
* Analytixinsight Inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Euclides Technologies, Inc
* Analytixinsight - acquisition is expected to be accretive to Analytixinsight's shareholders considering current revenue run rate and order backlog of euclides
* Analytixinsight inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment in Fixify Ltd
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE