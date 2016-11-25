Nov 25 International Shipholding Corp
* International shipholding -on nov 14, debtors filed with
bankruptcy court plan of reorganization for international
shipholding and its affiliated debtors
* International shipholding corp says bankruptcy court has
scheduled a hearing for december 20, 2016
* International shipholding -proposed plan of reorganization
provides for seacor to cause $25 million of committed financing
to be made available to debtors
* International shipholding - seacor will provide a cash
infusion of $10 million in exchange for 35.6% of ownership
interests in reorganized company
* International shipholding - seacor will buy out any
portion of debtor-in-possession credit agreement among company
and other debtors
Source text (bit.ly/2fMWk16)
Further company coverage: