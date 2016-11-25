BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Johnson & Johnson:
* Johnson & Johnson confirms discussions with Actelion regarding potential transaction
* Confirmed it is engaged in preliminary discussions with Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd regarding a potential transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we will always defend Bombardier and the Canadian aerospace industry For story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)