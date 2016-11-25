BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Amazon.Com Inc
* Black friday on Amazon.Com is already on pace to surpass Black Friday last year, in terms of items ordered
* Alexa devices are some of best-selling items on Amazon.Com so far on Friday, including Echo Dot, Fire TV stick with Alexa Voice remote
* "mobile app orders from Amazon customers on Thanksgiving day exceeded both Thanksgiving and cyber monday 2015" Further company coverage:
* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we will always defend Bombardier and the Canadian aerospace industry For story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)