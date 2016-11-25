BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :
* Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket Gold announce results of their respective special meeting of shareholders voting in favour of the business combination
* arrangement was approved by 82.64% of votes cast by Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders
* issuance of common shares of Newmarket as consideration under arrangement was approved by 99.79% of votes cast by Newmarket shareholders
* on closing, KL Gold to be next mid-tier gold co with annual production of over 500,000 ozs from underground gold mines in Canada, Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we will always defend Bombardier and the Canadian aerospace industry For story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)