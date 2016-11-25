Nov 25 Nikkei:

* Itoham Yonekyu Holdings is moving deeper into market for ready-made dishes, targeting operating profit growth of 50 percent in business by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei

* Itoham Yonekyu Holdings targets 3 billion yen ($26.6 million) in operating profit from sozai by the year ending march 2021 - Nikkei

* Itoham Yonekyu Holdings plans to invest 83 billion yen in facilities and equipment over the next five years - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2gut1BN) Further company coverage: