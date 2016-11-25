BRIEF-Nasdaq Nordic Market says is currently experiencing delays with index expiration values for OMXS30
* says are currently experiencing delays with index expiration values for OMXS30 Source http://bit.ly/2q4nWDx
Nov 25 Kane Biotech Inc
* Kane biotech announces shareholder meeting to consider share consolidation
* Shareholders will be asked to approve resolution approving consolidation of common shares of corporation on a five to one basis
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit