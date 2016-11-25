BRIEF-Helloworld Travel updates on debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
* Refinanced group's secured debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
Nov 25 Euronext:
* LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE decided to proceed to a cash dividend distribution on the ordinary shares of 1.4 euros
* Payment date of dividend is 1 of December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refinanced group's secured debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation
* Says board approves unit's two firms to apply for bankruptcy restructuring due to heavy losses and debts in the companies