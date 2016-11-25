BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Nov 25 Central China Securities Co Ltd :
* CSRC approval of A Share issue
* Csrc notified that A share issue has been approved
* number of shares to be issued from date of approval will be no more than 700 million a shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
