BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Nov 25 Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd :
* south trend, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, as intended purchaser, and intended vendor, entered into mou
* Deal in relation to proposed acquisition of a parcel of land at huangpu avenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: