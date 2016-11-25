Nov 25 Opexa Therapeutics Inc

* Opexa Therapeutics - On Nov 23, co received notice from Ares Trading S.A. Unit of Merck Serono

* Opexa Therapeutics - Notice says Merck Serono would not be exercising its option to acquire exclusive worldwide license to co's Tcelna Program for MS

* Says as a result of receiving notice from Merck Serono, agreement automatically expired upon receipt