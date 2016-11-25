BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Opexa Therapeutics Inc
* Opexa Therapeutics - On Nov 23, co received notice from Ares Trading S.A. Unit of Merck Serono
* Opexa Therapeutics - Notice says Merck Serono would not be exercising its option to acquire exclusive worldwide license to co's Tcelna Program for MS
* Says as a result of receiving notice from Merck Serono, agreement automatically expired upon receipt Source text: [bit.ly/2gtrjR7] Further company coverage:
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: