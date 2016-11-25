BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
Nov 25 Culturecom Holdings Ltd :
* Issues clarification announcement on certain press articles
* Board has, again, made several enquiries with Super Sports in relation to accuracy and correctness of statement
* Board noted that no official press release has been published by either English Premier League or Suning
* Super Sports advised board that they could not disclose anything in relation to or make any comment on statement
* Board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for price and trading volume movements
* Board intends to re-open discussions with Super Sports on transactions
* to re-open discussions with Super Sports after either Super Sports confirms correctness of statement or press release published by EPL or Suning
Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 28 november 2016
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.