BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
Nov 25 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* GSK announces EU regulatory submission of candidate vaccine for prevention of shingles
* Japan submission planned for 2017
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE