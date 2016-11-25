BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Nov 25 China South City Holdings Ltd :
* HY profit attributable to owners of parent HK$856.9 million versus HK$755.8 million
* HY revenue HK$2.89 billion, up 34.4 percent
* Looking ahead to second half , group maintains cautiously optimistic business outlook for operating environment in short to medium term
* Eexpects group to achieve an annual sales target of HK$7.5-8.5 billion for fiscal year ended 31 march 2017
* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: