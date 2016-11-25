Nov 25 Naspers Ltd :

* Six-Month consolidated basis, revenue declined marginally by 1 pct (up 11 pct)

* Second half of financial year we hope to deliver revenue growth and scale more established ecommerce businesses

* Six-Month fully diluted headline earnings per N ordinary share (US cents) 126 cents versus 111 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)