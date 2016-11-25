BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Nov 25 (Reuters) -
* Europlan has planned the placement of its additional shares on Dec. 2, the book building is to open on Nov. 28 - a source on financial market told Reuters
* Earlier the company announced plans to raise up to 15 billion roubles in an SPO on Moscow Exchange
* The placement will be carried out also by exercise of pre-emptive rights and over-the-counter, being paid with shares of a non-state pension fund NPF Safmar Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olga Popova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
