BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Nov 25 Allianz says
* Agrees with E.ON Romania to purchase a 30 percent stake in E.ON Distribuie România, an electricity and gas distribution network operator in the northern part of Romania Source text: here
Further company coverage:
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: