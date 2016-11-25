Nov 25 Gazprombank :

* Recommends 9-month dividend payment of 599.11 roubles ($9.26) per 'B' type preferred share

* Recommends no dividend payment neither for ordinary shares nor for A type preferred shares

* Its shareholders to consider share capital increase for 4.76 billion roubles ($73.58 million) via issue of 95,238,095 shares priced at 630 roubles a share

* The shares to be placed in closed subscription to Gazprom gazorasperedeleniye Source text - bit.ly/2gtDsFV

