BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Nov 25 Visual International Holdings Ltd :
* Audited condensed consolidated results for the year ended Feb.29 2016
* FY revenue 2.793 million rand versus 2.771 million rand
* FY headline loss per share 4.75 cents versus 3.92 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: