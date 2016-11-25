BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Aurum Pacific China Group Ltd :
* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into agreement
* Unit agreed to sell to Idea Guru entire issued share capital in Kanhan Educational Services Limited
* Deal for consideration of HK$5 million in cash
* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately HK$440,000 from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.