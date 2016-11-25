BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 BP Plc :
* Says buys 10 pct interest in Egypt's super-giant Zohr gas field
* Says has agreed to buy from ENI a 10 pct interest in Shorouk concession offshore Egypt, which contains super-giant Zohr gas field, for $375 mln
* Says on closing, BP will also reimburse ENI for BP's share of past expenditure
* Says BP also has an option before end of 2017 to buy a further 5 pct interest in concession under same terms
* Says purchase is currently expected to complete in Q2 of 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we will always defend Bombardier and the Canadian aerospace industry For story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)