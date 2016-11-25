BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
Nov 25 Nikkei:
* Two-week strike at Sony unit's factory ended Friday after the company offered to pay each employee up to 1,000 Yuan to return to work - Nikkei
* Sony also offered to pay its roughly 4,000 employees at the plant in full for the work they missed since the walkout began on November 10 - Nikkei
* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we will always defend Bombardier and the Canadian aerospace industry