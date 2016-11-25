BRIEF-Nasdaq Nordic Market says is currently experiencing delays with index expiration values for OMXS30
* says are currently experiencing delays with index expiration values for OMXS30 Source http://bit.ly/2q4nWDx
Nov 25 Live Ventures Inc
* Live ventures- on nov 22, co filed a certificate of change in order to effectuate a one-for-six (1:6) reverse stock split - sec filing
* Live ventures inc - as a result of reverse stock split, stockholders of record as of dec 5, 2016 will receive 1 share for every 6 shares of stock held
* Live ventures inc - reverse stock split is intended to be effective as of 5:00 p.m., pacific time, on december 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fzSESJ) Further company coverage:
