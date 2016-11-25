Nov 25 Niko Resources Ltd

* Niko resources ltd says robert s. Ellsworth jr. Will be resigning from his role as interim chief executive officer and director of company

* Niko resources ltd says appointment of mr. William t. Hornaday as chief executive officer of company, effective december 19, 2016

* Niko resources ltd says appointment of mr. Scott k. Brandt as director of company, effective december 19, 2016