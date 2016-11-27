BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 28 iSignthis Ltd
* entered into an agreement with cyprus based and regulated online forex and cfd broker, leverate financial services ltd
* will be providing leverate with co's full paydentity solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility