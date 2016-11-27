BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 28 Netcomm Wireless Ltd
* David stewart will be retiring from role of ceo & managing director effective from 23 december 2016.
* Ken Sheridan, company's current chief strategy officer and executive has been appointed interim ceo
* Board will undertake a formal process by which a new ceo will be identified
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility