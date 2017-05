Nov 28 Centuria Capital Ltd

* Centuria announces new $72.3 million property fund

* Exchanged contracts to acquire scarborough house in Woden, Canberra, from indigenous real estate investment trust for $72.33 million

* Expects initial fund distribution yield of 7.00 per cent in fy17 growing to 7.25 per cent in fy18