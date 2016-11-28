Nov 28 Gold Brands Investments Ltd :
* Unaudited condensed group interim financial results for
the six months ended Aug. 31, 2016
* Six-month revenue was down 13.8 pct to 100.6 mln rand,
reflecting overall slowdown in economy
* Net asset value per share increased 94 pct to 52.12 cents
from a year ago and up 6.5 pct from Feb. 28 2016
* Net working capital rose to 37.7 mln rand up from 5.3 mln
rand a year ago
* Six-months diluted headline earnings per share 3.18 cents
versus 3.48 cents year earlier
* No ordinary dividends were declared, and no ordinary
dividend is proposed for interim period
* A consolidation of its Hot Chicks and Wild Wings brands
into a single offering is under review
