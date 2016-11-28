Nov 28 Keaton Energy Holdings Ltd :
* Reviewed condensed interim consolidated results for the
six months ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Six-month revenue from continuing operations R580 million
(1H FY16 - R563 million)
* Six-month HEPS from continuing operations 13 cents per
share, up from 2.6 cents
* No dividends have been declared nor are any proposed for
period ended Sept. 30, 2016
* In short term, our growth focus will be on securing both
an offtake agreement and development funding for Moabsvelden
project
* In short term, our growth focus will also be on obtaining
long awaited section 11 consent for LME transaction
