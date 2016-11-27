Nov 28 Bank of Singapore :
* Announced that it completed acquisition of wealth and
investment management business of Barclays Plc in Singapore and
Hong Kong
* Barclays Wim Singapore and Hong Kong's US$13 billion
assets under management has been transferred to Bank of
Singapore
* Transfer of AUM to Bank of Singapore, resulted in a
purchase price of US$227.5 million
* Additional AUM brings total AUM for Bank of Singapore to
more than US$75 billion
* Singapore-based Vikram Malhotra and Hong Kong-based Andrew
Sum come on board as global market heads
* Two former senior barclays employees have been appointed
as members of bank of singapore management committee
* Majority of relationship managers from combined workforce
of Barclays Wim Singapore and Hong Kong have joined Bank of
Singapore
* More than 60 bankers have been added to the deep bench
strength at Bank of Singapore
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: