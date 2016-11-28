Nov 27 (Reuters) -
* Indian, Korean and Singapore securitization markets will
remain stable in 2017
* In India, robust growth and low oil prices will underpin
stable auto abs performance, despite economic disruption from
demonetization
* In Korea, low unemployment and interest rates will keep
credit card abs delinquencies low
* Covered bond credit quality will remain strong in both
korea and singapore
* Expects performance of indian commercial vehicle loans
backing auto asset-backed securities transactions to remain
stable
* In India, delinquency rates will increase somewhat in very
short term owing to government's decision to withdraw inr500 and
1,000 notes
* In India, delinquencies should return to their current
levels over the course of 2017, owing to robust economic growth
and low oil prices
* Expects new indian auto abs issued in 2017 will have good
credit characteristics
* Indian residential mortgage performance should remain
strong in 2017, with low delinquencies, steady house
prices,stable prepayment rates
* In Korea, delinquency rates for credit card receivables
were low in 2016, and should remain low in 2017
* Korean credit quality of new credit card abs deals issued
in 2017 will be good
* Credit quality of new and outstanding korean covered bonds
will be strong and stable in 2017
* Credit quality of new and outstanding Singaporean covered
bonds will be strong and stable in 2017
Source text : bit.ly/2fUzJji