Nov 28 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd
:
* Unaudited interim results and cash dividend announcement
for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Headline earnings per share 27.0 cents per share for six
months ended Sept. 30; HEPS is a 4 pct increase when compared to
six months ended Sept. 30, 2015
* Six-month normalised HEPS 30.8 cents per share, up 13 pct
* Interim dividend declared 17 cents/share this is a 13 pct
increase when compared to six months ended Sept. 30, 2015
* Expect market activity to be influenced by geopolitical
and macroeconomic uncertainty over next several reporting
periods
* Expects outlook to remain challenging
* The UK's exit from the EU may result in increased
consulting opportunities in near future, only likely to occur
once Brexit impact more certain
