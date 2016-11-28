BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd
* Citychamp watch & jewellery group - trading halted pending release of discloseable inside information of company for clarification of media publication
* Trading in shares of co on stock exchange of hong kong limited has been halted on 28 nov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: