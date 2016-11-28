Nov 28 Bank Saint Petersburg :
* 9-month profit for period 3.0 billion roubles ($46.27
million), up 12.8 percent versus year ago
* 9-month net interest income 16.08 billion roubles versus
12.32 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month provision for loan impairment 9.39 billion roubles
versus 8.88 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month net fee and commission income 3.5 billion roubles,
up 19.9 percent versus year ago
* As at Oct. 1 Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.7 percent
* As at Oct. 1, the share of problem loans (total share of
overdue loans and impaired not past due loans) amounted to 16.4
percent (12.4 percent as at Jan. 1, 2016)
($1 = 64.8341 roubles)
