Nov 28 Bank Saint Petersburg :

* 9-month profit for period 3.0 billion roubles ($46.27 million), up 12.8 percent versus year ago

* 9-month net interest income 16.08 billion roubles versus 12.32 billion roubles year ago

* 9-month provision for loan impairment 9.39 billion roubles versus 8.88 billion roubles year ago

* 9-month net fee and commission income 3.5 billion roubles, up 19.9 percent versus year ago

* As at Oct. 1 Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.7 percent

* As at Oct. 1, the share of problem loans (total share of overdue loans and impaired not past due loans) amounted to 16.4 percent (12.4 percent as at Jan. 1, 2016) Source text - bit.ly/2fVfBOc

($1 = 64.8341 roubles)