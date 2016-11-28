US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 28 Oil India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 5.80 billion rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 22.43 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 7.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 23.98 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fDF9yx Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)