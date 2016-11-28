BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd
* Chow sang sang holdings international - parties agreed to form joint venture to provide securities related financial services in prc
* Csssl will hold 27% equity interest in joint venture
* Chow sang sang holdings-csssl, unit of co, harvest fund and other joint venture partners entered into joint venture agreement
* Parties will pay capital contribution in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: