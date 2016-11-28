Nov 28 Tata Steel Ltd :
* Letter of intent signed for potential sale of Tata Steel
UK's speciality steels business
* Deal for 100 million pound
* Says signing of LOI with Liberty House Group to enter into
exclusive talks for potential sale of speciality steel business
* Says LOI covers several south Yorkshire based assets
* Says in current year, co is pursuing 85 million euros
worth of capital investments covering range of sustenance and
improvement schemes
* So pursuing transformation plan to create sustainable
future for UK strip products biz
* Success of plan to influence decisions on future
investments
* Will continue to work closely with trade unions and will
communicate any material news on the issue to employees on an
ongoing basis
