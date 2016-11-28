BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Mulpha International Bhd :
* Refers to article entitled "mulpha to pay 275 mln RGT for brisbane hotel"
* currently in discussions but has not entered into any legally binding contract to acquire the novotel brisbane hotel Source text (bit.ly/2gxGTOh) Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: