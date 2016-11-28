MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Gran Tierra Energy Inc
* Gran Tierra Energy announces two successful strategic acquisitions in the Ecopetrol 2016 bidding round in the Putumayo Basin
* Gran Tierra Energy intends to finance these acquisitions with cash on hand and available borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Gran Tierra Energy submitted winning bids totaling a combined $30.4 million for two blocks which Ecopetrol S.A.
* Under terms of bid round, sale agreement relating to each block must be submitted to Ecopetrol by Dec 7, executed by Dec 22
* Gran Tierra Energy each assignment agreement would be subject to prior approval of Colombia's Agencia Nacional De Hidrocarburos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.